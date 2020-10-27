Appeal for witnesses after woman is assaulted in Wellesbourne

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a 70-year-old woman was assaulted in Wellesbourne.

The incident happened at around 2pm on Friday afternoon (23 October), when the victim was walking along Walton Road in the direction of Walton Hall when she passed a group of men on pushbikes.

One of the men assaulted the victim from behind causing her to fall to the floor. She sustained two broken wrists, bruising to her lower back, bruising to her arms, a black eye and grazing to her knees.

The suspect is described as a white male, wearing grey clothing and with a grey push bike. He is believed to have spoken with an Eastern European accent.

Investigating officer PC Abigail Smith said: “While no arrests have been made, investigations are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding this nasty, unprovoked assault which has left a woman with significant injuries.

“We know that a number of people would have been in the area at around the time of the incident so I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed it to please come forward.

“I would also urge anyone who may have seen a group of men on their pushbikes in the area on Friday to also get in touch.

“If you have information that could help with our investigation, you can report this to us either via the Warwickshire Police website or by calling 101 quoting incident number 382 of 23 October 2020.”

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.