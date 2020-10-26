Church marks landmark 850th anniversary with new book

A NEW book has been produced to mark the 850th anniversary of an ancient Henley church.

This year was to be a special one for Saint Nicholas’, with parishioners planning on two weeks of celebrations to mark the big milestone.

However, just as plans were being finalised the Covid-19 pandemic struck and all celebrations were immediately cancelled.

Despite this, one project managed to survive.

Local resident and church choir member Annie Davies has overseen the production of a wallhanging and commemorative book that will be housed permanently inside Saint Nicholas’ and includes contributions from many Henley organisations.

The book was dedicated at a special ceremony conducted by the Revd John Ganjavi in St Nicholas earlier this month.

Annie said: “When I thought of this idea I wanted something that truly reflected the town and the organisations within in 2020. When Covid struck the book’s contents took on a new dimension as I asked local residents to record their own personal experiences during lockdown.

“The result is a very poignant and emotional record of what life was like in Henley during one of the most distressing times for our town and our nation. This project truly captures a moment in time for future generations to see and understand what we all went through and endured.”