No change in relief road compensation stance despite residents’ struggles

Residents struggling to sell their homes because of Stratford’s planned South Western Relief Road, have had their calls for compensation rebuffed.

The divisive project which is still stuck within the council’s planning process, has led to problems in selling homes close to Luddington Road, according to residents.

Despite an application for the SWRR being submitted in June 2018, the plan is still dogged by uncertainty after a multi-million funding bid to the Government by Warwickshire County Council to pay a substantial proportion of the costs, was unsuccessful.

Question marks over the future of the road have led some residents to demand the application is removed from Stratford District Council’s planning system, though the authority has said this can only be done by the applicant, CALA Homes.

A revised date for a decision on the application has been set for September 2021.

A connected application for 3,100 homes at Long Marston’s Garden Village is dependent on the delivery of the SWRR.

Last week opposition councillor Cllr David Curtis raised the issue of compensation for affected residents with Stratford District Council, but the Herald has been told that this is not on the cards.

According to Stratford District Council, the SWRR proposal does not constitute planning blight set out in the Town and Country Planning Act 1991, a situation where the local authority is required to purchase properties adversely affected by public works.

Compensation would only be considered if the road is built and residents can show the value of their properties has depreciated due to physical factors caused by use of the highway, such as noise.

Cllr Curtis, ward member for Shottery, said: “Stratford-on-Avon District Council declared a ‘Climate Emergency’ pledging to “contribute to national carbon neutral targets through the development of practices and policies”. Warwick County Council adopted a similar ‘Climate Emergency’ stating “we will embed climate change considerations into everything we do. Climate change will be part of all council decision making”.

“These are fine words but the so-called ‘South West Relief Road’ will destroy irreplaceable natural habitats and invaluable open space for residents, and will increase traffic, congestion and pollution in the town and surrounding countryside.

“In addition residents living in Luddington have endured 5 years of uncertainty and misery, property values have fallen by 20% or more and they are finding it impossible to move. Now, no final decision will be taken before September 2021 creating a further year of uncertainly and unnecessary stress. At a time of increasing awareness of the mental health issues created by covid-19 it would seem reasonable for Stratford District Council to re-consider its refusal to offer any compensation to their residents living under this planning blight.”