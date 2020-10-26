Powell strikes late on as Town snatch all three points at Lowestoft

FOOTBALL

Lowestoft Town 2

Zielonka 24 pen, Higgs 48

Stratford Town 3

Williams 12 28, Powell 90

Southern Premier Central

Report by Steve Wood

CALLUM POWELL struck late on to snatch all three points for Stratford Town at Lowestoft Town on Saturday afternoon.

Head coach Paul Davis made five changes from the starting line-up from the previous weekend’s defeat to Hitchin Town.

Rhys Sharpe, George Heaven and James Fry didn’t travel while Sam Muggleton and Leam Howards moved to bench.

In came Ben Birch at centre-half and Will Dawes in midfield, both making their first starts for Town while Kynan Isaac, Dan Vann and Joe Curtis were prompted from the bench.

The enforced changes appeared to galvanise the side and a spirited performance in difficult conditions saw Town take home a well deserved three points.

The early exchanges were dominated by the Trawlerboys, but the early corners were dealt with efficiently by the Town defence.

The developing and improving relationship between Will Grocott and Harry White started to cause problems for Lowestoft and on 12 minutes the latter forced a save from the home keeper.

From the resulting corner Williams bundled the ball over the line for his and Town’s first goal of the game.

However, ten minutes later the Trawlerboys were back level through a penalty from Jacek Zielonka.

But Williams was back on the score sheet on 28 minutes, this time from a Grocott corner to put Town back in front and the visitors held the 2-1 lead going into the break.

The Trawlerboys were out sharply after the break and a good combination was finished by Kieran Higgs to bring the scores level once again.

Undeterred, Town continued to put push forward with some strong performances in the centre of the park.

Howards brought on some fresh legs up front on the hour mark and later Cody Fisher made a rare appearance in place of Isaac.

The winner came on 90 minutes from Powell and Town managed the additional four minutes of added time for a deserved victory.

Town entertain local rivals Redditch United at the Arden Garages Stadium tomorrow, Tuesday (7.45pm).

LOWESTOFT: Tibbles, Zielonka, Murphy, Jarvis, Andoh, Wells (Lopez 76), McIntosh (Ruffles 87), Fisk, Reed (Oppong 69), Parsons. Unused subs: Burwood.

TOWN: Belford, Vann, Isaac (Fisher 74), Curtis, Birch, Williams, Powell, Sammons, White (Howards 69), Grocott, Dawes (Feyi 84). Unused subs: Braimbridge, Muggleton.

ATTENDANCE: 341