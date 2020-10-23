Stratford to Birmingham services back on track after bridge emergency

RAIL services on the direct line between Stratford and Birmingham via Henley are getting back to normal this afternoon, Friday, after emergency work on a bridge near Bearley.

Network Rail got a team out to the bridge in Salters Lane earlier today meaning services between Stratford and Birmingham were routed via Dorridge and stations on the closed section of the North Warwickshire Line were served by replacement buses.

The work was finished around lunchtime and after a test train was operated, the all clear was given to run services via Henley again.

According to National Rail Enquiries the first direct train to Birmingham from Stratford was the 15:26.