UPDATE: Man died in A46 accident near Snitterfield

A DRIVER has died and two other people were injured after the collision on the A46 this morning.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has just issued a statement saying it was called at 7.25am to reports of the accident on the A46 near Snitterfield.

Three ambulances attended, along with one paramedic officer and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance Critical Care Car.

A West Midlands Ambulance spokeswoman said: “Crews arrived on scene to find three vehicles involved in a collision with three patients identified, one of whom was critically ill.

“The doctor and critical care paramedic from the critical care car worked quickly to administer advanced life support to the man, who was the driver of one of the cars. Unfortunately, despite best efforts, nothing could be done to save him, and he was confirmed dead at the scene.

“The second patient, a woman, who was driving another vehicle involved, was extricated with the assistance of fire colleagues before being treated for injuries not believed to be life threatening. She was then conveyed to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire on blue lights and sirens for further treatment.

“The final patient, a woman, from another car, was treated for minor injuries and was discharged at the scene.”