A46 closed near Snitterfield after major accident

POLICE have closed the A46 between Bishopton Island and Marraway after a major incident.
Road closures are also in place at the junction with Snitterfield, Gospel Oak Lane and Kings Lane while emergency services attend the accident.
A police spokesman said: “Please avoid the area and take an alternative route where possible. Thank you for your patience.”
A dog walker who had seen the aftermath told the Herald there appeared to be several vehicles involved in the latest incident on a stretch of road notorious for the number of accidents over the years.
The road looks likely to be closed for much of the day.