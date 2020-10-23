A46 closed near Snitterfield after major accident

POLICE have closed the A46 between Bishopton Island and Marraway after a major incident.

Road closures are also in place at the junction with Snitterfield, Gospel Oak Lane and Kings Lane while emergency services attend the accident.

A police spokesman said: “Please avoid the area and take an alternative route where possible. Thank you for your patience.”

A dog walker who had seen the aftermath told the Herald there appeared to be several vehicles involved in the latest incident on a stretch of road notorious for the number of accidents over the years.

The road looks likely to be closed for much of the day.