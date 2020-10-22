Food poverty – where the government won’t help, the foodbank will

The Herald has asked Stratford MP Nadhim Zahawi to explain why he voted to end free school meals to children in need – we are waiting for a response. In the meantime the Stratford Foodbank continues its good work…

Special parcels of fresh food are to be distributed by Stratford Foodbank to 75 families as part of a six-month programme.

The deliveries, for families struggling to afford food, will begin in November after Stratford Foodbank applied for a national emergency assistance grant via the county council.

Foodbank manager Marion Homer said: “This new project builds on the success of our recent MakeLunch project, where we partnered with Stratford Churches Together to support 70 families through the summer holidays and delivered more than 1,600 parcels.

“This new fresh food project is an ideal way for our referral partners to ensure vulnerable families they are working with can receive six months of consistent food support during the winter months and into the spring.”

Each parcel is designed for a family of four and will contain two items of fresh meat – packaged separately – and a selection of fruit and veg worth £20.

Meat-free parcels with fresh fruit and veg will also be available and parcels will be delivered discreetly by Foodbank volunteers in a Covid-safe way.

To receive parcels, people must be able to commit to 25 weeks of continuous deliveries, being in every Monday between 10am and 2pm, when deliveries will be made.