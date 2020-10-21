Blue Peter badge for Yakub

Dance sensation Yakub may have narrowly missed out on the finals of this year’s Britain’s Got Talent, but the 11-year-old certainly has a bright future.

Yakub wowed judges and viewers with his spectacular routines based on his favourite musical The Lion King. He just missed out on a place in the grand final, coming second in the public vote, but his success on the show has got people talking.

Last week Yakub, a student at the Mezzo Dance Company in Stratford, performed on Blue Peter before being interviewed about his experiences on BGT. He’s even had a movie audition.

Yakub’s foster parent and former Stratford mayor Juliet Short said: “He absolutely loved his time on Blue Peter. They gave him his Blue Peter badge when he first got there and he was so happy with it, he performed wearing it.

“I’m so proud of everything Yakub has done this year. During his first performances on the show the judges said he just needed to believe in himself and I feel he’s really starting to do that now.”

Yakub said: “It was a bit intimidating performing in front of the virtual audience on Britain’s Got Talent but I had a really good time. It was great being on Blue Peter too. I thought the dance went well.

“I don’t really know what I’m going to do next – I’m just enjoying dancing at the moment. I feel more confident now.”