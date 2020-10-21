RSC plans production for 2021 UK City of Culture programme

THE Royal Shakespeare Company has teamed up with the Coventry City of Culture Trust as part of the UK City of Culture programme for 2021.

In September, the RSC is planning to present a co-commission called Faith, a theatrical production that can be enjoyed by audiences while social distancing.

The production will be led by the RSC’s deputy director, Erica Whyman, associate director Jen Davis, Coventry-based writer Chris O’Connell, playwright Chinonyerem Odimba and design consultant Tom Piper.

Influenced by Shakespeare and Coventry Mystery Plays, Faith is a 24-hour invitation to find out what keeps people going through times.

It will also show how people of faith and no faith understand and celebrate the chapters of their lives.

Told through music, theatre, installation and ritual, Faith will unfold an epic overarching story culminating in an extraordinary moment.

Coventry UK City of Culture will commence in May next year, with the full events programme and partners to be announced in January 2021.

Visit https://coventry2021.co.uk/ for more information.