Stratford pharmacy branch set to close next week

A POPULAR chemist in the heart of Stratford will be closing next week.

Lloyds Pharmacy has written to customers to say its Rother Street branch will be closing on Wednesday, 28th October.

The letter says the closest branch will be Alcester and it also offers customers the chance to sign up to its online offering.

A Lloyds spokesman said: We can confirm that the Lloyds Pharmacy in Rother Street will unfortunately close to customers on Wednesday, 28th October.

“We don’t take the decision lightly to close any pharmacy, but the world of healthcare and patient behaviour is changing and market conditions have been challenging for some time now.

“We are sorry to have to close this store but it is not financially viable for us to keep it open any longer.

“As part of our decision-making process, we have looked at other community pharmacy provision in the area with a view to mitigating the impact on patients as much as possible.

“Some people may also want to look at online options such as our repeat prescription service, which comes with free delivery.

“We fully understand the impact of this change, especially for people that have been customers for a long period of time.

“We would like to reassure our patients that we will be doing all that we can to support a smooth transition and ensure continuity of their medicines and care.

“We will also be supporting our colleagues at this difficult time and redeploying members of the team where possible to other roles in the business where suitable vacancies exist.”