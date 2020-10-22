GALLERY: Stratford Town 1-2 Hitchin Town

HERALD photographer Mark Williamson was at the Arden Garages Stadium on Saturday to capture all the action from Stratford Town’s defeat to Hitchin Town.

The Canaries raced into a 2-0 half-time lead thanks to goals from Luke Brown and Marcus Gouldbourne.

Town pulled one back midway through the second half when George Heaven nodded in from Will Grocott’s corner.

Paul Davis’s men continued to push and their cause for an equaliser was boosted when Hitchn were reduced to ten men after Ben Walster was given his marching orders following an off-the-ball incident with Leam Howards.

Unfortunately Town couldn’t make the extra man advantage count, missing out on a fourth consecutive home win.

Get today’s Herald for the full report and an interview with recent acquisition Harry White.