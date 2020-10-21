OMG Racing top BMW standings after Brands Hatch finale

MOTORSPORT

A STRONG set of results at the final round of the British Superbikes Championships at Brands Hatch secured the BMW bragging rights for OMG Racing.

In their maiden season on the BMW S1000RR Superbike, the Stratford-based team managed to outperform the factory team.

Luke Mossey matched his best result of the season, Héctor Barberá added to his 2020 points tally while Billy McConnell produced a determined ride, but ultimately missed out on third place in the Pirelli National Superstock 1000 Championship.

In the final qualifying session of the season, Mossey produced his best qualifying result of the season, placing the OMG Racing BMW on the second row in P5 alongside Brad Ray and Gino Rea.

Barberá meanwhile, would line up in P16, starting just outside the points on his second trip to ‘the garden of England’.

Race one of the weekend saw one of the best British Superbike races in memory.

With the title on the line for the front runners, Mossey saw himself well in the mix right from the off, dropping into P6 as the leading group of nine riders broke away from the pack.

A problem for Ray saw Mossey back into the top five, which saw him as the top-placed independent team rider for almost the entire duration of the race.

As the cameras homed in on a spectacular battle for the title contenders, Mossey battled away against the factory Kawasaki pairing before crossing the line in P11.

Barberá faced a race long battle to break into the points, however, the Spaniard would cross the line where he started it, P16 and just outside the points.

After finding a significant development post-race, Mossey pushed on from eighth on the grid to join a six-rider battle for P4.

Settling into P6, he twice made a move on Lee Jackson only for the Lincolnshire rider to seize the position back later into the lap, whilst keeping the chasing pack of Danny Buchan, Peter Hickman and Rea at arms-length.

With less than a second spanning fourth to seventh at the flag, Mossey held off Buchan to claim P6 and match his best result of the season.

For Barberá, a slow start dropped him back to P17 where he was able to put in a lap time to secure a better grid position for the final race, before a crash at Hawthorns put an end to any hopes of a points finish.

As the curtain came down on the 2020 season, both OMG Racing riders lined up inside the top ten for the final race, with Barberá starting P7 and Luke Mossey directly behind him on the grid in P10.

The opening lap skirmish saw both riders come off worse for wear, with Mossey pushed back to P17 courtesy of a lunge from Tommy Bridewell, whilst Héctor slipped to P16.

Mossey fought back, passing his teammate and 2020 race winner Kyle Ryde before catching a group of four riders in the final few laps.

With a late move on Joe Francis and BMW rival Bradley Ray, Mossey crossed the line in P12, with Barberá crossing the line in P15 to ensure a double points finish to cap off the season.