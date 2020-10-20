On-street parking charges to go up

Parking charges are to rise on streets across Warwickshire – but plans to increase permit prices have been shelved.

At a full cabinet meeting of Warwickshire County Council last Thursday, members approved the on-street rise, designed to remove differences between towns. In Stratford, this means 30 minutes’ parking will rise 5p to 60p, an hour will go up by 10p to £1.20, with similar rises for 90-minute and two-hour parking sessions.

But the council dropped a proposal to increase resident parking permits, which are currently £25 a year. A report to the meeting said: “The option to increase permit prices is generally unwelcome, with a significant number of negative comments. Additionally, since the proposals were first put forward, the world has been struck by the coronavirus pandemic.”

A plan to replace bed and breakfast scratchcard guest permits with an online system, along with a daily price rise of £2, was also dropped. A move towards digital permitting was shelved for further consultation.

Quarterly and annual season ticket holders at Stratford park and ride will now need to purchase them online, though daily and monthly users will still be able to use the ticket machines. The changes to parking charges are expected to come into effect early next year.