Driver’s car seized over no insurance

A driver paid a high price for having no insurance cover earlier this week. PC Andy Steventon reported: “While conducting evening/night time patrols in the south of Warwickshire I happened across this little BMW in Stratford. The driver of the BMW

has had his vehicle seized and was reported for driving without a valid 3rd party insurance policy.”

He continued: “When asked the driver stated his grandfather should have put him on their insurance policy. As the driver the responsibility is always yours to ensure any vehicle you use is insured, taxed and MOT’d.”