Do3 strengthen relations with Everyone Active

TRIATHLON

MORE than a dozen members of triathlon squad Do3 are to benefit from Everyone Active’s Sporting Champions scheme.

Everyone Active’s Sporting Champions programme was launched in 2016 and supported by legendary athlete Colin Jackson CBE.

The initiative recognises and rewards talent and sportsmanship in all levels from youngsters to Olympians and masters champions.

It gives both monetary and mentoring help along with access to more than 180 of Everyone Active’s leisure centres across the country.

Do3 members named as 2021 Sporting Champions are Louise Beasley, Emma Bexson, Sonya Chapman, Stephanie Cox, Mike Davis, Amy Hinton, Anita Howe, Sophie Kirk, Mel Knight, Georgina Lord, Stuart Mackay, Lucy Mapp, Grant Marshall, Corinne Moss, Sarah Northover, Katy O’Neill and Andrew White.

Do3 has grown a reputation as the Midlands’ foremost triathlon squads.

In 2019 – the last full year of racing – it achieved 42 podium places at major sprint, Olympic, middle and long course races along with 13 individuals racing as part of the GB age group team at European and World Championship events.

In addition to supporting individual athletes, Everyone Active is a long-term headline sponsor of Do3 with swim sessions hosted at Everyone Active’s state-of-the-art facilities in Warwick, Stratford, Solihull and Bromsgrove.

Toni Gaskins, regional contract manager with Everyone Active comments, said: “We are proud to support Do3 and its individual talent through Sporting Champions.

“The squad is widely recognised on the triathlon circuit and has a very strong stable of age-group athletes competing at high levels both nationally and internationally.

“It’s fantastic to partner with a community that treat age group talent just as importantly as tomorrow’s Olympians.

“We encourage a diverse, healthy and active lifestyle just as Do3 does. The squad’s competitive spirit brings a very healthy dynamic which has paid dividends over the years; hence it’s a great partnership for us.”

Do3 head coach Dave Knight added: “Everyone Active has been a key partner for us and I¹m very grateful for their support.

“The organisation’s additional support of several of the squad through Sporting Champions is an exciting recognition for both the athletes and the collective squad.

“We’re in winter training mode now so much of the activity will take place indoors and we couldn’t wish for a better set of facilities across the region and UK to train in.”