Town drawn at home to Kidsgrove Athletic in FA Trophy

STRATFORD Town will play host to Kidsgrove Athletic in the third qualifying round of the Buildbase FA Trophy.
The tie at the Arden Garages Stadium will take place on Saturday, 31st October.
Winners will pocket £3,750 in prize money while the losers take home £1,000.
Athletic ply their trade in Northern League Division One South East – one step below Town – and are currently second in the table.
The full FA Trophy third qualifying draw is:
FC United of Manchester vs Marske United
Atherton Collieries vs City of Liverpool
Hyde United vs Frickley Athletic
Warrington Town vs Lancaster City
Kendal Town vs Buxton
Ashton United vs Clitheroe
Radcliffe vs Bamber Bridge
Scarborough Athletic vs Witton Albion
Pickering Town vs Runcorn Linnets
Marine vs Stalybridge Celtic
Glossop North End vs Workington AFC
South Shields vs Colne
Morpeth Town vs Whitby Town
Newcastle Town vs Nuneaton Borough
Evesham United vs Leek Town
Redditch United vs Nantwich Town
Tamworth vs Banbury United
Bromsgrove Sporting vs Coleshill Town
AFC Rushden & Diamonds vs Ilkeston Town
Yaxley vs Grantham Town
Loughborough Dynamo vs Bedford Town
Rushall Olympic vs Barwell
Mickleover vs Dereham Town
Coalville Town vs Matlock Town
Peterborough Sports vs Gainsborough Trinity
Stourbridge vs Stamford AFC
Basford United vs Alvechurch
Corby Town vs Hednesford Town
St Neots Town vs Worksop Town
St Ives Town vs Stafford Rangers
Stratford Town vs Kidsgrove Athletic
Maldon & Tiptree vs Kingstonian
Hastings United vs Ashford Town
Leiston vs Worthing
Burgess Hill Town vs Harrow Borough
Marlow vs Berkhamsted
Needham Market vs Three Bridges
Bowers & Pitsea vs Hornchurch
Royston Town vs Hythe Town
East Thurrock United vs Cheshunt
Faversham Town vs Haringey Borough
Walton Casuals vs Folkestone Invicta
Merstham vs Carshalton Athletic
Coggeshall Town vs Wingate & Finchley
Kings Langley vs Brightlingsea Regent
Lowestoft Town vs Lewes
Biggleswade Town vs Heybridge Swifts
Hanwell Town vs Beaconsfield Town
Uxbridge vs Hayes & Yeading United
Enfield Town vs Ramsgate
Barking vs Sittingbourne
Bishop’s Stortford vs Brentwood Town
Hitchin Town vs Herne Bay
Bognor Regis Town vs Tooting & Mitcham United
Whitehawk vs Cray Wanderers
Aylesbury United vs Margate
Leatherhead vs Potters Bar Town
Chesham United vs Whyteleafe
Horsham vs Welwyn Garden City
Felixstowe & Walton United vs Metropolitan Police
Corinthian Casuals vs Hendon
Frome Town vs Farnborough
Taunton Town vs Truro City
Bracknell Town vs Cinderford Town
Dorchester Town vs Gosport Borough
Moneyfields vs Kidlington
Thame United vs Wimborne Town
Salisbury vs Tiverton Town
Wantage Town vs North Leigh
Hartley Wintney vs Poole Town
Weston-super-Mare vs Larkhall Athletic
Highworth Town vs Swindon Supermarine
Yate Town vs Bideford AFC