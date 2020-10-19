Town drawn at home to Kidsgrove Athletic in FA Trophy

STRATFORD Town will play host to Kidsgrove Athletic in the third qualifying round of the Buildbase FA Trophy.

The tie at the Arden Garages Stadium will take place on Saturday, 31st October.

Winners will pocket £3,750 in prize money while the losers take home £1,000.

Athletic ply their trade in Northern League Division One South East – one step below Town – and are currently second in the table.

The full FA Trophy third qualifying draw is:

FC United of Manchester vs Marske United

Atherton Collieries vs City of Liverpool

Hyde United vs Frickley Athletic

Warrington Town vs Lancaster City

Kendal Town vs Buxton

Ashton United vs Clitheroe

Radcliffe vs Bamber Bridge

Scarborough Athletic vs Witton Albion

Pickering Town vs Runcorn Linnets

Marine vs Stalybridge Celtic

Glossop North End vs Workington AFC

South Shields vs Colne

Morpeth Town vs Whitby Town

Newcastle Town vs Nuneaton Borough

Evesham United vs Leek Town

Redditch United vs Nantwich Town

Tamworth vs Banbury United

Bromsgrove Sporting vs Coleshill Town

AFC Rushden & Diamonds vs Ilkeston Town

Yaxley vs Grantham Town

Loughborough Dynamo vs Bedford Town

Rushall Olympic vs Barwell

Mickleover vs Dereham Town

Coalville Town vs Matlock Town

Peterborough Sports vs Gainsborough Trinity

Stourbridge vs Stamford AFC

Basford United vs Alvechurch

Corby Town vs Hednesford Town

St Neots Town vs Worksop Town

St Ives Town vs Stafford Rangers

Stratford Town vs Kidsgrove Athletic

Maldon & Tiptree vs Kingstonian

Hastings United vs Ashford Town

Leiston vs Worthing

Burgess Hill Town vs Harrow Borough

Marlow vs Berkhamsted

Needham Market vs Three Bridges

Bowers & Pitsea vs Hornchurch

Royston Town vs Hythe Town

East Thurrock United vs Cheshunt

Faversham Town vs Haringey Borough

Walton Casuals vs Folkestone Invicta

Merstham vs Carshalton Athletic

Coggeshall Town vs Wingate & Finchley

Kings Langley vs Brightlingsea Regent

Lowestoft Town vs Lewes

Biggleswade Town vs Heybridge Swifts

Hanwell Town vs Beaconsfield Town

Uxbridge vs Hayes & Yeading United

Enfield Town vs Ramsgate

Barking vs Sittingbourne

Bishop’s Stortford vs Brentwood Town

Hitchin Town vs Herne Bay

Bognor Regis Town vs Tooting & Mitcham United

Whitehawk vs Cray Wanderers

Aylesbury United vs Margate

Leatherhead vs Potters Bar Town

Chesham United vs Whyteleafe

Horsham vs Welwyn Garden City

Felixstowe & Walton United vs Metropolitan Police

Corinthian Casuals vs Hendon

Frome Town vs Farnborough

Taunton Town vs Truro City

Bracknell Town vs Cinderford Town

Dorchester Town vs Gosport Borough

Moneyfields vs Kidlington

Thame United vs Wimborne Town

Salisbury vs Tiverton Town

Wantage Town vs North Leigh

Hartley Wintney vs Poole Town

Weston-super-Mare vs Larkhall Athletic

Highworth Town vs Swindon Supermarine

Yate Town vs Bideford AFC