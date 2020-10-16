£800,000 fund to boost county youth work

£800,000 has been made available to community and voluntary groups across Warwickshire that provide youth work services for 11-18-year-old.

The Warwickshire County Council Youth Work Fund will help and support young people by increasing the youth work available across the county.

The purpose of youth work is to support young people’s growth by enabling them to have a voice, influence, and a place in their communities.

The council are looking to support projects and initiatives which tackle local and county issues such as anti-social behaviour, alcohol misuse, alcohol related hospital admissions, bladed weapon use, drug related offences and child exploitation.

The funding will be available from 2020 – 2022 to support organisations in local communities who provide support for young people in aged 11-18. Consideration will be given to targeted youth projects if they respond to a specific need identified in the local community.

Individual organisations can make bids for between £30,000 – £60,000.

There is also additional funding available for youth work projects to have access to training opportunities for staff and volunteers.

The training on offer will include youth work training groups are asked to advise of any training that they will find beneficial to meet local and county need. The council hopes that being able to access the training will enable and develop a higher quality of youth work that is consistent across the county.

Cllr Jeff Morgan, Portfolio Holder for Children’s Services said: “This fund provides an exciting opportunity for organisations currently providing youth services in Warwickshire.

“We are looking forward to working with these groups to engage with young people and improve outcomes for them. By providing coordinated extra support we hope to increase youngsters positive experiences, reduce anti-social behaviour and improve emotional, physical and mental wellbeing to help them into adulthood.”

For more information, to express an interest in the funding or training, or if you have an questions, please contact Helen Jones, Senior Youth Worker by emailing helenjones@warwickshire.gov.uk or calling 01926 428142.