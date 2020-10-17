Stratford Foodbank to help families with fresh food parcels

Special parcels containing fresh food will be distributed by Stratford Foodbank to 75 families as part of a six month program.

These deliveries, for families struggling to afford food, will begin in November.

Foodbank manager, Marion Homer, said: “Stratford Foodbank successfully applied for a share of the National Government’s Covid 19 Emergency Assistance Grant which was made available through Warwickshire County Council. This means we are now in position to work with our referral partners to identify 75 families who are not only struggling to afford food but are prepared to commit to receiving a fresh food parcel – containing meat, fresh fruit and vegetables (with vegetarian alternatives) – for 25 weeks starting in mid-November.

“This new project builds on the success of our recent MakeLunch project, where we partnered with Stratford Churches Together to support 70 families through the summer holidays and delivered more than 1,600 parcels in and around Stratford upon Avon. This new fresh food project is an ideal way for our referral partners to ensure vulnerable families they are working with can receive six months of consistent food support during the winter months and into the spring.”

Each parcel is designed for a family of four and will contain two items of fresh meat (packaged separately) and a selection of fruit and vegetables to the value of £20.

Meat-free parcels containing fresh fruit and veg will also be available and parcels will be delivered discreetly by Foodbank volunteers in a covid-safe way.

To receive parcels people must be able to commit to 25 weeks of continuous deliveries, being in every Monday between 10am and 2pm when deliveries will be made.

Stratford must also be their nearest Foodbank.

Support agencies wishing to nominate families for this project should email freshfood@suafoodbank@gmail.org and request a referral form. Numbers will be capped at 75 families so early referrals are welcome.

All responses must be received no later than Friday 23rd October. If you have any questions please call 07736 929029.