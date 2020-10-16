Teen nabbed during vehicle theft

Officers from Operations Patrol Unit Warwickshire located this stolen Polaris UK Ranger being driven in the area of Cleeve Prior during the early hours of this morning (Friday).

After a short pursuit and subsequent foot chase a 19-year-old male was arrested at the scene and the vehicle recovered by police for examination.

Commenting on Facebook PC Andy Steventon of the Warwickshire Rural Crime Team said: “We love it when a plan comes together and officers from Warwickshire Police and West Mercia Police work in partnership to get the results the public expect.

“Information sharing is key when dealing with organised crime and our team works closely with other internal departments and those in neighbouring forces.”