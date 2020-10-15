Exciting times as your Stratford Herald moves to new office

IT’S been a landmark day for the Stratford Herald as we have made the move from our old office in Rother Street to a new one in Guild Street, marking another leap forward under our new owners.

You can now find us on the ground floor of Guild House, a delightful building sitting next to KwikFit and opposite the M&S Foodhall exit.

It’s another vote of confidence by our new owners, Stratford News & Media, in both the paper and the Stratford and South Warwickshire community – an office fit for a go-ahead news operation.

At a time when so many towns have lost their weekly papers or seen them run from a town far away, our new office ensures we remain where we should be at the heart of the community – keeping an eye on what’s going on.

So pop in and see us sometime – and, of course, we look forward to hearing from you by phone, email and letter as well!