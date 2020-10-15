Police appeal launched after cyclist allegedly assaulted in Long Marston

Police are appealing for information after a cyclist suffered serious back injuries following an incident in Long Marston.

The incident occurred at around 5.10pm on Tuesday 8th September 2020 in Welford Road, Long Marston. Following an altercation with the driver of a Mercedes, the cyclist – a man in his 30s – reported he was forced off the road into a ditch.

The man suffered serious back injuries and spent three weeks in hospital.

Detective Constable Michelle Spicer from Warwickshire Police Serious and Complex Crime Team said: “I appreciate that this incident occurred some time ago, but we believe someone may have seen the altercation and be able to shed some light on exactly what happened.

“We also believe there was someone in a white van taking photos in the area at the time who may have seen something.”

Anyone with information that could help police with their enquiries should call 101 quoting incident 353 of 8 September 2020. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.