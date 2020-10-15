What’s in your must-read Herald this week

ANOTHER stunning Herald hits the streets packed with all the news, reviews, interviews and other stuff you simply can’t do without.

And once again we’ve got all the stories you can’t afford to miss, including:

An exclusive, heartbreaking interview with the RSC’s two chiefs;

Shocking news about a potential pay rise for councillors;

Full details of winners of Queen’s birthday honours and government arts grants; and

The dramatic tale of the swan and the brick wall (don’t worry, it ends happily).

Plus there’s your usual mix of arts, sport, business, schools, motoring and property, making the Stratford Herald the best value 90p you’re likely to spend all week.

Pick up a copy while you’re out and about, or order online to download the digital edition.