Shipston Town Council seeks ideas for cemetery chapels

Shipston Town Council is appealing to residents for ideas about the future use of two historic chapels at the town’s cemetery.

The Grade II listed chapels, one Church of England and the other non-conformist, both date back to the 19th Century.

Shipston Cemetery is highly unusual in having two chapels rather than one, but people’s preference for holding a church service or one at the crematorium, has meant they are no longer used.

Shipston mayor Cllr Sheelagh Saunders, said: “They are very pretty buildings, but we may need to do some maintenance work so we thought this was a good time to look at how they can be used in the future. Maybe it could be a gothic wedding venue, maybe offices? We’re on the lookout for bright ideas.”

If you would like to suggest a use for the chapels, email the clerk at Shipston Town Council at clerk@shipstononline.org.