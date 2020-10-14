Highly-rated striker joins Town

FOOTBALL

HIGHLY-rated striker and local lad Harry White has signed for Stratford Town.

White studied at Stratford-upon-Avon School and was an influential figure in Stratford Town Youth’s team which won the 2012-13 Midland Floodlit Youth League.

On signing for Town, the 25-year-old forward said: “I am absolutely delighted to be back and to sign for my home town club makes it extra special. Stratford Town has always been a club in my heart, after a successful season in the club’s Youth team I can’t wait to deliver more success for the club and the fans.”

White went to America to study and play college soccer at Lincoln Land Community College in Springfield, Illinois.

After a year in the United States he returned to England and soon after signed for National League North club Gloucester City and went on to play 27 games, scoring seven goals.

He was signed by League One side Barnsley on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee in September 2015 and he made his debut for the Tykes on 6th October in a 2–1 victory over Bradford City in the Football League Trophy.

After a very successful goalscoring spell in Barnsley’s U21s, White made two first-team appearances and 13 from the Barnsley bench before he was loaned out to Kidderminster Harriers and then Boreham Wood for the remainder of the 2015–2016 season, scoring two valuable goals which helped save Wood from relegation.

From there, he joined National League side Solihull Moors for an undisclosed fee and finished the season as their top scorer with 12 goals from 19 starts.

Chester FC then negotiated his release from a two-year contract and White finished the season with five goals from 20 starts.

On 18th June 2018, White signed for newly-promoted National League North side Hereford before joining Melbourne-based Australian side Oakleigh Cannons, who he joined on 15th January 2019.

White only returned to the UK from Australia on Saturday and surprised his parents back home in Stratford with his unexpected return.

He goes straight into the Town squad for tonight’s, Wednesday, friendly against Wolverhampton Wanderers U23s and also for Saturday’s home league match against Hitchin Town.