FC Wickhamford make it a fabulous four

FOOTBALL

FC WICKHAMFORD continued their perfect start to the 2020-21 Stratford Alliance Aquaid Division One campaign with a 4-1 victory over previously unbeaten Claverdon.

Mike Jennings struck twice and Louis Brown and substitute James Schembri bagged a goal each to make it four wins from four for Wickhamford.

Henry Eddy was on target for Claverdon in the first half.

Redditch Borough inflicted a first defeat of the season on Feckenham Reserves, as goals from Callum Ribbans and Zak Bennett fired them to a 2-0 victory.

Meanwhile, Bretforton Old Boys registered their first three points of the campaign after they secured a 5-3 victory over Central Ajax Reserves.

In Walls & Ceilings Division Two, leaders AFC Alcester Town made it six wins out of six as they strolled to a 5-1 success at bottom-of-the-table Blockley Sports.

Tomas Archer, Kallan Gill, Mitch Gill, Oscar Grisenthwaite and Charlie Day were on target for Town while Kieron Payne replied for Sports.

Shipston Excelsior Reserves moved up to sixth after they claimed a 3-2 success at second-placed AFC Stratford thanks to goals from Owen Clarke, Nicholas Shurmer and Thomas Wright.

Przemyslaw Szmelc struck twice to inspire Evesham Eagles to their first win of the campaign, edging out Tysoe United 4-3 at Ballards Park.

Mateusz Kowalinski and Pawel Mazurek also netted for Eagles while Michael Drummond, Jake Harper and Jordan Rooke got on the scoresheet for Tysoe.

Scott White’s second-half goal secured a 1-0 victory for Inkberrow Academy at AFC Bromsgrove while FISSC Reserves enjoyed a 3-1 away win at Bearley United Blues.

Richard Foreman put FISSC ahead in the tenth minute and then Zacharius Swart made it 2-0 midway through the half.

George Ross then pulled one back before the interval to give Bearley some hope, but second-half substitute Ben Foxworthy struck in the 81st minute to seal the three points for FISSC.

Elsewhere, Shottery United came back from 2-0 down to salvage a point against visiting Badsey Rangers.

Goals from Jake Edwards and Charles Szymanski had put Rangers in control and on course for the three points.

However, Carl Wallace came off the bench to score twice in the final 15 minutes to ensure Shottery came away with a share of the spoils.