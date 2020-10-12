Stratford Boat Club adaptive sculler bags top accolade

ROWING

ONE of Stratford Boat Club’s adaptive scullers has received the prestigious Shakespeare Lions Young Ambassador Award.

The award was presented to Jake Blatcher – who sculls regularly with and volunteers and helps out with the adaptive section at the club – by Peter Humberstone, immediate past president of Shakespeare Lions.

Blatcher donated his prize to the adaptive section of the club and the money will be used for an adaptive grip, yoga mats and other equipment.

Head adaptive coach Mark Dewdney said: “We are immensely proud of Jake’s achievements not only on the water but also in his own life.

“As well as being an excellent and improving sculler, Jake works with coaches and helpers to make sure that the adaptive section moves forward and improves.”

Blatcher has also been put forward by Shakespeare Lions for the regional competition and award, and then hopefully onwards for the national award and attending the European Lions congress.