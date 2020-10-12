Mop Day celebration goes ahead in Stratford

IT’S October 12th and that means it’s Mop Day in Stratford.

And while a decision was finally reached to abandon this year’s Mop and Runaway in its traditional form through the streets of the town centre, a special ceremony took place at 11am today, Monday, to keep the spirit alive.

A single children’s ride has been allowed in Rother Street and it was there that a gathering took place with prayers and proclamations to uphold the tradition of the Mop – and to hope it will be back in its normal form next October 12th.

The ride was there until early afternoon and then removed.