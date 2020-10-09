Rise in Stratford district coronavirus cases triggers plea to stick to the rules

A SHARP rise in coronavirus cases across Stratford district has triggered a plea from the district council for residents to play their part in damping down the numbers.

Over the last week, the number of positive cases within the district has risen sharply and the current 7 day rate is 94.5 per 100,000 – this compares with the position last Friday before the under-reporting error of 19, the second highest in the county.

These figures are still well below the figures in the areas with the highest infection rates, with several cities recently being reported as having more than 600 cases per 100,000.

Stratford district council and Warwickshire Public Health are urging residents to play their part in reducing the spread of the virus by living by the current slogan of hands, face and space.

Residents should wash their hands regularly, wear a face covering and keep at least two metres from those they don’t live with as well as getting a test if you have any symptoms.

District council leader Cllr Tony Jefferson said: “Public Health are still analysing the data to help determine what has led to the sudden increase in cases within the district.

“However, it is essential we all play our part to defeat this virus. The current rise in numbers is concerning, so we urge everyone to follow rules to keep numbers from rising further.

“To reduce the increase in cases, the rules are simple, wash your hands regularly, wear a face covering when asked to do so and keep your space from those you do not live with.”

Residents are therefore urged to continue to:

– Wash your hands regularly and when that’s not possible use hand sanitiser

– Keep at least 2 metres from people you don’t live with

– Wear a face covering in enclosed places, on public transport and in shops unless you are exempt

– Know the symptoms of Covid-19 and book a test as soon as symptoms appear

– Follow the rules and self-isolate if you have symptoms, if you have a positive COVID test or if you are asked to by the NHS Test and Trace service

– Download the NHS Test and Trace App and leave your details when at social venues

For more information and advice on staying safe, visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/



There will also be a mobile testing unit (MTU) at Stratford Leisure Centre next week on Tuesday, 13th and Wednesday, 14th October. All tests must be pre-booked through www.nhs.uk or by calling 119.