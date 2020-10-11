Hopes of Greig Hall re-opening rise following Alcester Town Council agreement

Alcester Town Council have agreed to take on the lease of the Greig Memorial Hall, raising hopes the venue could be re-opened as a community and arts venue.

The Memorial Hall was transferred to the District Council along with the Greig Leisure Centre following legal proceedings which concluded last year.

The Hall has been closed to the public since 2011 but it has been a long-term ambition of the Town Council to reopen it.

The Mayor of Alcester, Cllr Gill Forman said: “I am delighted that we have reached agreement with the District Council to take a lease of the Memorial Hall. In its heyday, the Hall was the venue for dances, performances and wedding receptions and it holds a very special place in the heart of the residents of Alcester.

“It is a real shame that the building has been closed and boarded up for so long but now is the time for its reinvention as an iconic venue’ It will attract shows and exhibitions from far and wide and also be available for residents and groups to use for local functions.

“The building is in a very sorry state and we have a great deal of work to do. I am confident, however, that with the support of our community, we can restore the Greig Hall to its proper place at the centre of community life in Alcester.”

The lease agreement, which still needs to be formally signed off by the Cabinet at the district council, was hailed as an important milestone by leader Cllr Tony Jefferson this week.

