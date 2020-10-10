Smiles all round as NFU is simply the best

STRATFORD-based NFU Mutual was named as the 2020 Which? Award winner for insurance brand of the year, on Thursday.

It has also been named a Which? Recommended Provider for home and car insurance for ten consecutive years.

Chief executive Lindsay Sinclair, said: “Our commitment to customer service underpins everything that we do at NFU Mutual and we are extremely proud to have been recognised by Which? and our customers as insurance brand of the year.

“This status recognises the everyday dedication of our employees and agency network, who make sure we are there for our customers when they need us most.”

A spokesperson from Which? said: “As long as we’ve been rating this insurer, customers have complimented its ‘patient and knowledgeable staff’ and minimal quibble approach.

“In recent months, however, they’ve also noted improvements made to its cover to help customers deal with the Covid-19 lockdown, and of being kept well informed.”