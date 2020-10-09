County council drops plans to raise parking permits

Warwickshire County Council has axed a proposed hike in the cost of parking permits.

Resident parking permits are currently priced at £25, but the authority had been looking to raise the cost to £30 for a first permit, and £50 for additional second and third permits.

However that idea has now been dropped with the council acknowledging significant opposition to the rise and taking into account the impact of the pandemic on the finances of residents and businesses.

Visitor parking permits will also remain at £25 while the authority has also decided not to scrap the scratch card guest parking system for bed and breakfasts, a move which would have seen the daily rate rise from £3 to £5.

However there are some increases in the pipeline, with councillors approving a rise in the cost of on-street parking, a move they say is designed to make such charges the same across the county.

Now 30 minutes of parking will cost 60p, up from 55p, an hour will be £1.20, up from £1.10 and there will be rises for 90 minute and two hour parking slots too.