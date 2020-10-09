Izzy is a winner in top nursing awards

SHE’S a winner! The nurse who featured on the front page of the Herald in August after being nominated for the Patient’s Choice category of the RCNi Nurse Awards 2020 took the top spot when the awards were announced yesterday, Thursday, evening.

Isobel Corrie, who now works for South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust, saved a fellow plane passenger’s life at 38,000ft while still a student.

She won the public vote for the award, which attracted more than 10,000 votes overall. She was one of six finalists chosen from scores of nominations for making an enormous difference to people’s lives.

As the Herald reported in August, she was nominated by James Birch, who went into cardiac arrest while travelling back to the UK from a holiday in Thailand with his partner in 2019.

Isobel, known as Izzy, was on the same flight and looking forward to her graduation from Oxford Brookes University. She was fast asleep but woken by the person sitting next her, who knew from an earlier conversation she was a nurse and said there had been a call over the tannoy asking for anyone with medical experience.

She carried out CPR and ran the emergency response in cramped conditions for 45 minutes until the diverted aircraft could land.

Mr Birch said: “This brave young lady saved my life when it would have been easier to sit quietly and do nothing. Despite being on a plane, she did such a good job that I have very few consequences as a result.

“I am in no doubt whatsoever that had she not stepped forward I would not be here today. She deserves this award but it is nowhere near enough to express our eternal gratitude for what she did.”

Izzy, from Wootton Wawen, has also won a trust award for going the extra mile with a hospital patient, having been nominated by the mother of a patient with autism.

“He had been admitted to the ward I work on, which was very traumatic for him. He was non-verbal and his mum was not allowed on to the ward because of Covid-19,” she said.

“I remember that shift so clearly. I spent the whole day trying to connect with him, to communicate. It was challenging but the patient did really well.”

Trust chief executive Glen Burley said: “Izzy is a well-deserved winner, she is a huge inspiration and has gone above and beyond. To win this significant award, as well as winning our internal staff award, all within her first year of being a qualified nurse, shows that she is a true asset to healthcare, with the patient always being at the heart of everything she does.”