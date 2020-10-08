Former Stratford school teacher dies in Snowdon fall

A former Stratford School teacher has died following an incident on Snowdon last month.

72-year-old Alan Froud died after falling a considerable distance from the Grib Goch Ridge on 27th September.

A statement from the Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team, said: “With assistance from the Wales Air Ambulance Charity helicopter, four team members were lifted to support the onboard Doctor and medics. Unfortunately, the walker was found not to have survived their injuries. The Team would like to pass on our sincere condolences to the family and friends at what must be a very difficult time.”

A statement from Stratford School said: “Stratford School was very sad to hear that Alan Froud tragically died on a walking trip in Snowdonia. He was a maths teacher at this school and a keen walker. Alan’s mild manner and easy going approach made him popular with students. The school sends its sincere condolences to his family and close friends.”