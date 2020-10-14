ADVERT: Last chance to use Help to Buy on two-bedroom home in beautiful Salford Priors

First time buyers are being urged to move quickly in order to secure a home in the picturesque village of Salford Priors with just a 5% deposit. The last remaining two-bedroom properties are now available at CALA’s Homes’ Priors Crescent development through the Government’s Help to Buy scheme.

With changes to Help to Buy coming into effect next spring, CALA is hosting a special Help to Buy weekend on the 17th and 18th October. The event will offer one-to-one appointments with a team of experts, enabling buyers to find out more about how the scheme could assist them. Visitors will also have the chance to take a ‘hard hat’ tour of the two-bedroom properties.

Priors Crescent is surrounded by open fields and features a sweeping crescent of character properties overlooking a new seven acre village green. There are a good range of local amenities nearby, whilst further high-street shops, eateries and bars can be found in Evesham and Stratford. Excellent for commuters, the A46 is less than half a mile away, leading to the M40 and the M5. Evesham train station, which is six miles away, offers rail services to Worcester in 18 minutes and London Paddington in less than two hours.

Designed for both first time buyers and home movers, Help to Buy sees the government provide an equity loan of up to 20% of the purchase price of the property, meaning buyers only need to find a 5% deposit and secure a mortgage for the remaining 75%. From March 2021, the upper limit to buy a property in the West Midlands with Help to Buy is being reduced from £600,000 to £255,600, so there is no better time to purchase a home on the scheme.

Priced from £290,000, and ready to move into this year, the two-bedroom ‘Guydon’ and ‘Rushford’ designs feature an impressive sitting room, separate kitchen/dining room and a downstairs cloakroom. The main bedroom comes with fitted wardrobes and en suite bathroom, while the second bedroom is served by the family bathroom. The properties each have two car parking spaces.

The two-bedroom homes are impressive in size, ranging from 880 to 940 square feet, and have large south-facing gardens to the rear and views across open countryside at the front.

Neil Simpson, sales and marketing director for CALA Homes Midlands, said: “Priors Crescent has proved extremely popular with buyers, and it’s not difficult to see why. We really are offering the best of both world’s here – a rural location with good local amenities and excellent commuter links. Our two-bedroom properties are ideal for those looking for more home for their money than Stratford, and with the forthcoming changes to Help to Buy, now it the ideal time to make your first move.”

For further information and to book an appointment to attend the Help to Buy event, call 01789 867 164 or visit www.cala.co.uk.