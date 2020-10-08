So much in your Herald this week

IT’S one of the biggest Heralds we’ve ever produced – and you’re invited!

This week’s 72-page edition is packed with all the news, sport, arts, information and pictures you’ve come to expect from the region’s number one newspaper.

But this week there’s even more added value in the shape of our 20-page special supplement, with photographs of new school starter classes from across the whole district. It makes a great souvenir, and the perfect reminder of that First Day at School you’ll never forget.

Some of the stories you won’t want to miss include:

The latest news on the RSC’s efforts to survive the pandemic;

Major changes to the way our health data is used;

Exciting news about an imminent new chapter in the Herald‘s history;

Details of this year’s Remembrance Sunday, which is going to look very different; and

The clifftop crisis dog who’s become a charity mascot.

Plus, there’s a special message from the Queen about the importance of having a newspaper you can trust. Well, if we’re good enough for Her Majesty, what’s stopping you?

Pick up a copy while you’re out and about, or download a digital edition from the website – all still incredible value at just 90p. Can you afford to be without it?