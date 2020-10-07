Look out for our First Day at School special supplement – out tomorrow!

IT’S the one that parents of school starters have been waiting for – the Herald‘s annual photographic extravaganza covering reception classes in schools across south Warwickshire.

Each year at this time we take pictures of youngsters just starting at school and bring them all together in a fantastic pull-out supplement, free with the newspaper.

Well, you need wait no longer: tomorrow is the day.

Remember to pick up your copy from Thursday, or download a digital edition from our website.

And with change from a quid, we hope you’ll agree that 72 packed pages of the Stratford Herald is terrific value!