Busking is not being banned despite mysterious poster appearing in Stratford

Busking has not been banned opposite Stratford Town Hall despite a sign appearing, claiming the activity was banned until further notice.

The sign carrying the Stratford District Council logo, appeared last week and suggested the ban was being put in place due to coronavirus restrictions.

However Stratford District Council confirmed that they have not placed any sign and busking is not banned in Stratford.

A spokesperson for the council said their logo had been used on the poster without the authority’s permission and it has now been taken down.

Joe Baconnet, director of Stratforward BID which issues Stratford’s buskers’ code, added that the organisation did not place the sign and did not have the powers to ban busking as it was only the district council that may be possible to do this through a byelaw.

It is not known who placed the sign at the popular busking spot.