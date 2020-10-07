FOOTBALL

BOSS Matt Seeley hopes Alcester Town can kick on from their 1-0 victory over Lane Head on Saturday.

The Romans hadn’t won a Midland League Division Two fixture since the opening day 2-0 victory over Coton Green on 5th September.

But they were celebrating three points once again at the weekend, as Lewis Clarke struck in the second half to sink a spirited Lane Head side at the Stratford Road Ground.

Seeley told the Herald: “We’ve had a really tough start and the three points on Saturday were massive for the club.

“Lane Head are a very physical side and knock the ball from front to back very quickly, but I thought we matched them well.

“In the end we had to win ugly, but sometimes you have to do that.

“It was a really important win for us because we hadn’t won since the opening day, but hopefully now we can kick on and climb up the table.”

The Romans entertain third-bottom Bolehall Swifts on Saturday (3pm kick-off) and Seeley is expecting nothing less than three points.

“Without sounding disrespectful to Bolehall, but we have to be coming away with the three points on Saturday to help our own aspirations,” said Seeley.

“There’s no pressure on us because we just want to do better than we did last season, but more importantly, we’re looking to prove a few people wrong too.”