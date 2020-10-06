Film and sporting lots on offer in Stratford district firm’s auction for veterans

A COMPANY in Stockton is spearheading an online auction of memorabilia from sport, film and television to raise funds for Combat Stress, the mental health charity for veterans.

The Wigley Group is launching the two-week auction this Saturday, 10th October, to coincide with World Mental Health Day.

The property, construction and development firm has a track record of helping military personnel in need, having raised more than £120,000 through the Wigley Support Fund.

It is now joining forces with Combat Stress for the first time to support the charity’s work in helping former servicemen and women overcome complex mental health issues.

Chairman Robert Wigley said: “We were disappointed not to be able to host our annual golf day this year due to Covid-19 restrictions but still wanted to hold a fundraiser, particularly with charities having been so hard hit by the pandemic.

“We wanted to work with a charity that aligns itself with the values of the Wigley Support Fund, which was set up to support servicemen and women in all areas of their transition from military to civilian life, from physical and mental rehabilitation to further education and skills training.

“Combat Stress is a great cause which helps veterans with complex mental health issues, and we are delighted to be supporting its work.”

There are more than 40 auction items including a football and football boot signed by England’s World Cup hat-trick hero Sir Geoff Hurst, signed photographs of Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher who portrayed Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia in Star Wars movies, and a montage of photographs signed by the cast of TV series Game of Thrones.

Photographs signed by Forces’ Sweetheart Dame Vera Lynn, Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton, and explorer Sir Ranulph Fiennes also feature among the lots along with a copy of Monty Python’s Flying Circus: Hidden Treasures book signed by Eric Idle, and a Wasps shirt signed by the first team squad.

The auction is being overseen by Katie Wigley, the company’s events co-ordinator and will run on eBid until Friday, 23rd October. Further information and a full list of lots is available @TheWigleyGroup on Twitter and Facebook.