Do3 end season on a high at Stratford Triathlon

TRIATHLON

WARWICKSHIRE squad Do3 brought the curtain down on their season at the weekend’s Stratford Triathlon.

The sprint event was raced over a 400m pool swim, 18km bike and 5km run, and 20 members of the squad competed in the wet conditions.

Do3 scored personal bests again and produced two top ten finishers in the lady’s race.

Louise Croxson was third lady overall and first in her age group in a time of 1:03:13 and Becky Gray was third in her age group in 1:08:19.

Lisa Parry produced a course personal best in 1:09:05 and also secured first place in her age group.

Tasha Chandler, Kate Wilson and Laura Castle also took part in the event and pulled off impressive timings in a field of more than 100 female competitors.

In the men’s race, Jez Emmett was third in his age group in 1:00:16, followed by James Hodges in 1:05:36, Rob Wilson in 1:07:45, Andy Cunningham in 1:13:38 and Paul Nash in 1:20:55.

The relay race was also a tightly fought race with Do3 teams securing second and third place overall.

In a closely pitted race, Grant Marshall, Marcus Gaskell and Andrew White completed the event in 57:24, just 29 seconds quicker than their fellow squad team made up of John Wrottesley, Amy Hinton and Jamie Chatfield.

Head coach Dave Knight said: “There’s always a buzz amongst squad with this race as it is very much on home turf.

“Again there are PB’s and podiums and it’s a mark of another good season for Do3.

“It’s time for winter training now and to get ready for what we hope will be a fuller race calendar in 2021.”