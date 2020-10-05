Meon Vale campaigners take woodland fight to district council

Residents in Meon Vale fighting to prevent up to 300 homes being built on a popular woodland site, have been left disappointed after failing to convince district councillors to stop the proposal.

During a cabinet meeting at Stratford District Council today members chose to include the Meon Vale site within its draft Site Allocations Plan, which will go out for public consultation.

Residents of Meon Vale, who have formed a group called the Friends of Meon Vale Woodland, had called for the site to be removed from the draft plan, arguing that it is a vital community space, offering health and wellbeing benefits to residents.

Attention was also drawn to the environmental benefits of maintaining the woodland, with the group calling for the land to be safeguarded as a local green space.

However members decided to include the site, which developer St Modwen wants to promote for housing.

