Groups benefit from Town Trust grants

Three community groups were awarded thousands of pounds last month during a live grant-making session at Stratford Town Trust’s AGM.

During the evening three groups, Sunnyside Up, Kate’s Storytree and Warwickshire Vision Support each pitched for a share of £9,000 via video presentations.

Warwickshire Vision Support gained the most votes and were awarded £5,000, while the other two groups each received £2,000.

Louise Jelley, Fundraising and Senior Vision Support Officer said: “It was wonderful to get such support from the members of Stratford Town Trust. The funding means we can continue to support those in the town with visual impairments who are at risk of social isolation.”

During the socially distanced AGM at Stratford Play House, the Trust also launched its 2021-2025 Strategy, detailing how the Trust will focus creating a vibrant and connected community, meeting the needs of young people and prioritising those who are vulnerable.

Sara Aspley, CEO at Stratford Town Trust said: “During these challenging times, we were pleased to have the opportunity to take stock and celebrate the impact we made in 2019. It was lovely to see our members gather together for this uplifting occasion which clearly demonstrated the passion and support people have for our community.”