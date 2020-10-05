Court Master takes Warwick’s feature race

HORSE RACING

COURT Master, having his first run since wind surgery, made every yard of the running to land the feature Class 3 Use The racingtv.com Tracker Handicap Chase at Warwick last Thursday, writes David Hucker.

Brendon Powell soon had Court Master at the head of affairs and, although Minella For Me came to challenge in the home straight, the favourite was always holding him at bay to give Michael Scudamore his fourth winner of the season.

It was very much a family affair in the opening Bet At racingtv.com Mares’ “National Hunt” Novices’ Hurdle as Galice Macalo, having been headed by Marada at the final flight, fought back on the run-in with Chester Williams to post a first training success of the season for his mother Jane.

The two had pulled clear of favourite Pogo I Am in the home straight and the form could be strong with Marada, making her hurdling debut for Dan and Harry Skelton, one to follow in her upcoming races.

Castle Robin and Hometown Hero had a ding-dong battle throughout the racingtv.com Maiden Hurdle, taking the last flight together, with point-to-point winner Es Perfecto, who had made a pleasing start to his career at Kempton Park in February, tracking the front two.

There was drama to come on the run-in, however, as Hometown Hero veered across Castle Robin who, in turn interfered with Es Perfecto on the inside.

When all the horses were back on an even keel, it was Es Perfecto who emerged in front but, just as he looked like winning comfortably, Nickelsonthedime flew up the stands rail to be just a short head behind at the line.

Just four had been declared for the Join Racing TV Now Beginners’ Chase with Getaway Trump the pick on official ratings.

His first run since wind surgery saw him finish last of three at Fontwell Park, but that didn’t deter punters who sent him off the 11-8 favourite.

With Zoffee setting a good pace up front, Harry Cobden was happy to sit and wait on Getaway Trump and they picked up the leader on the run-in to win comfortably by a length.

Regarding Ruth and Bryony Frost sprang a 16-1 surprise in the Watch Irish Racing On RacingTV Handicap Hurdle, joining Lygon Rock, who had been prominent throughout, at the penultimate flight and asserting her superiority on the run-in to give Newmarket trainer Lucy Wadham her first winner of the season from just two runners.

Frost thought during the race that winner might prefer softer ground, so this win on a firm surface bodes well for later in the season.

Pink Sheets, a winner over the course last week, was bidding to double up in the Follow @Racingtv On Twitter Mares’ Handicap Hurdle and, having been sent to the front with two flights to jump, had no problem in seeing off the challenge of Sorbet, who was finishing runner-up for the third time in a row.

The winner is very much a horse in form who, according to her jockey Jack Quinlan, will stay further than two miles and a quick-fire hat-trick could be on the cards.

There was another eventful contest to bring the afternoon to a close as 33-1 shot Conceroe plotted a somewhat wayward path in the closing stages of the racingtv.com Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race, just holding the late challenge of favourite Captain Morgs.