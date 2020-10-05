South Warwickshire car drivers urged to clean up their act

CAR drivers are being encouraged to turn off their engines while stationary – in a campaign to mark National Clean Air Day this Thursday, 8th October.

The event highlights the negative impacts of air pollution on health and the importance of everyone playing a part to improve the air we breathe. Vehicle idling is the all-too-common sight of people running their engine unnecessarily while their vehicle remains stationary.

The effects of poor air pollution that idling creates can be particularly harmful to children or older people. It’s been recognised that children are most at risk because their lungs are still growing, and those with asthma are consequently more prone to asthma attacks.

As well as promoting the benefits of walking or cycling, Warwick District Council’s health and community protection team hopes to change the driving habits of people from dropping their children off at school to when in traffic jam hotspots such as Jury Street in Warwick.

Its portfolio holder for the environment, Cllr Alan Rhead said: “You only need to be out walking in our town centres during rush hour, or outside the school gate to know that idling engines are making a detrimental contribution to poor air quality which in turn can seriously damage health.

“We would like to send out a simple message to drivers to turn their engine off if they are parked or stuck in traffic for more than one minute.”

Portfolio holder for health and community protection Cllr Judy Falp added: “There are a number of myths around idling, which we would like to dispel, such as that stopping and restarting will wear out your engine or that you need to keep your engine running to keep the heater on.

“In addition, being inside an idling vehicle also exposes the occupants to the harmful effects of high levels of air pollution.”