Motorist rescued as car swept away

Motorists are being warned not to drive through flood water after firefighters were called to rescue the driver of a 4×4 this weekend.

Crews from Wellesbourne and Stratford Fire Stations were called to the scene, where a driver attempted to cross a flooded ford.

The fast flowing current washed the vehicle downstream, where it became lodged in undergrowth.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The driver had managed to smash the rear quarter window but was unable to escape from the vehicle. Despite the challenging location we were able to assist the driver to safety and into the care of the Ambulance service.

“Please don’t risk your safety by trying to drive through flood water, and look carefully for depth gauges at fords.”