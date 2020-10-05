Today’s Stratford Racecourse meeting has been abandoned

HORSE RACING

TODAY’S, Monday, Stratford Racecourse meeting has been abandoned.

Course clerk Nessie Lambert tweeted that the River Avon burst its banks in the early hours of this morning, flooding the area of the two mile start just after the bend at the start of the back straight.

She added that the decision had been to made to cancel the eight-race card which was to start at 12.15pm.

***Stratford abandoned*** @stratfordraces unfortunately the river burst its banks in the early hours and the 2M bend is waterlogged — Nessie Lambert (@NessieLam) October 5, 2020

Stratford was going to be the first course to stage a meeting under the three-month trial of new starting procedures for jump races which begins, today, Monday and goes through to 31st December.

The aim is to reduce the number of false starts and the change has been supported by a number of jockeys, including champion Brian Hughes.

If there is an initial false start, runners will be permitted one more attempt at lining up and approaching the tapes at a walk or jig-jog, rather than immediately reverting to a standing start.

If the second attempt also results in a false start, then the third will be made from a standing position.