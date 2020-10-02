Another fine gig – Olly Murs to play at Castle

MUCH-LOVED, all-round entertainer Olly Murs is set to play at Warwick Castle next summer.

The singer, who found fame on the X Factor and has had a string of hits since, has also done a variety of work on television, including as a presenter on the show that made him famous and as a judge on another hit reality show – The Voice.

But today, Friday, he announced a 25-date tour of outdoor venues including Warwick and several other castles, among them Edinburgh and Cardiff.

The Warwick date is Tuesday, 20th July, 2021 and tickets are due to go on sale at 9am next Friday, 9th October.