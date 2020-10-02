Police renew appeal for help to find missing Alcester man

Police are continuing to appeal for help to locate 44-year-old Damien Webb, who was reported missing from Alcester in the early hours of Thursday morning.

It’s believed Damien may be travelling in a Citreon Berlingo van, which has a registration of YY61 FYN.

This vehicle was last seen by junction 14 of the M5 (Gloucestershire) at around 4.50am on Thursday morning.

He may have connections to Newquay.

Damien is white, approximately 5’9”, of a stocky build, with slight stubble and a shaven head. He may be wearing a grey Superdry hoodie.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Damien’s welfare and would ask anyone who has seen him to please call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 54 of 1 October 2020.