Police appeal to trace Stratford ATM robbers

Police are appealing for witnesses following a robbery at Stratford’s Rosebird Centre in the early hours of Monday morning.

The incident happened at the centre on Shipston Road shortly after 12.30am, outside the Waitrose store.

It is reported that two men wearing balaclavas were acting suspiciously outside the store’s cashpoint. A member of staff approached the men, who threatened him before pulling the cashpoint from the wall. The men made off on foot with the ATM’s cashbox.

The first suspect is described as a white male, of large build, distinctively tall, wearing a balaclava and gloves, and carrying a dark coloured rucksack under his arm.

The second suspect is described as a white male, tall but shorter than the first suspect, wearing a balaclava, gloves and black trainers with a white line around the base.

While no arrests have been made, investigations are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident and identify the two suspects, and officers have increased patrols in the area to offer reassurance to the community.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or any information should contact Warwickshire Police through their website or call 101 quoting incident number 8 of 28 September 2020.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.